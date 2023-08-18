Open Menu

Emirati Companies Operating In Ethiopia Are Enriching Bilateral Relations: Humaid Bin Salem

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humaid bin Salem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the public and private sectors in the UAE and Ethiopia have been keen during recent years to enhance economic cooperation, which has resulted in an increase in mutual investments and intra-trade values.

Salem said there are more than 121 Emirati companies operating in the Ethiopian market, contributing to enriching relations between the two countries in the economic aspect, including Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers, Jenaan Investment, Masdar, Emirates Steel Arkan, DP World, Al Ghandi Auto, Al Ghurair Group, Albwardy Investment, Lootah Group, Eagle Hills Properties, and other leading Emirati companies.

He explained that the UAE Chambers Of Commerce And Industry, especially the representative office of the Dubai Chambers, have contributed in recent years to building a strong network of relations between the public and private sectors to provide Emirati and Ethiopian companies with distinguished support in the field of events and business platforms, as well as holding bilateral business meetings, identifying sources of supply and distribution and trade missions, in addition to supporting the development and promotion of business in Ethiopia.

Secretary-General Salem stressed that increased coordination between the two sides gives Emirati companies a greater impetus to invest in various sectors in Ethiopia, emphasising the attractiveness of Ethiopia's investment in many fields, especially agriculture, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, as well as renewable energy, transportation, logistics and real estate and wholesale trade, in addition to retail and rental of machinery and heavy equipment.

Related Topics

World Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Dubai Salem Eagle Ethiopia Market Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

9 minutes ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

2 hours ago
Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

3 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

3 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

4 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

5 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East