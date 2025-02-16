Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 began in Abu Dhabi, organised by the National Institute for Health Specialties in collaboration with healthcare training authorities and institutions. The event brings together over 600 participants from the healthcare sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from various national healthcare organisations, as well as representatives from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME-I), the Arab board of Health Specialisations, and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance medical education and professional development, the conference provides a specialised scientific platform to discuss the latest advancements in medical education, facilitate knowledge exchange among professionals, and support research and innovation in this vital field.

The event features the participation of distinguished members of the specialised committees of the National Institute for Health Specialties, programme directors, faculty members, trainees, and leaders from healthcare institutions.

The conference agenda includes four main sessions and panel discussions, with 20 prominent speakers presenting key developments in medical education.

Additionally, 10 specialised workshops are designed to enhance skills and promote best practices in specialty training and assessment.

Moreover, the conference showcases 43 research papers, presented through oral presentations and scientific posters, allowing participants to explore the latest studies and practices in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Houqani, Secretary-General of the National Institute for Health Specialties, emphasised that the conference reflects the institute’s commitment to advancing medical education in the country by updating curricula, improving assessment systems, and strengthening regional and international partnerships. These efforts aim to enhance national competencies across various medical specialties.

He added that the conference includes extensive discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in medical education, highlighting the latest technological applications in medical training, assessment, and clinical skill enhancement. The event also sheds light on the importance of academic accreditation and quality assurance to ensure the highest standards in residency and fellowship programmes.

Dr. Al-Houqani further noted that the UAE Medical Education Conference has become a leading platform for knowledge exchange, scientific research, and innovation in training programmes, contributing to the development of medical education and healthcare systems in the UAE and the region.

He affirmed that this event strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional hub for excellence in medical education and healthcare training. He expressed his hope that the conference will achieve its objectives by fostering a supportive educational environment for medical professionals and promoting best practices that contribute to delivering the highest standards of healthcare.

