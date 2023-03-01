UrduPoint.com

Emirati Cooking Competitions Feature Authentic Flavors Of UAE Traditional Cuisine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:45 AM

Emirati cooking competitions feature authentic flavors of UAE traditional cuisine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation’s pavilion at the Heritage Village of the Sheikh Zayed Festival has organised a number of events, shows and competitions, including a series of traditional cooking competitions that showcases authentic Emirati cuisine.

The pavilion is one of the most famous areas at the festival each year, as it plays a significant role to highlight the festival’s message, the development and progression of the global event, and express its educational message for the citizens of the UAE and visitors of various nationalities who take part in this heritage event.

Daily cooking competitions for the best Emirati dishes will be held over the course of 120 days with the participation of local chefs and cooking enthusiasts, attended by food lovers and culinary aficionados who are interested in authentic Emirati cuisine.

The traditional cooking competition consists of eight competitions in total, each include a total of 12 days of tasting, judging and awarding points to each of the dishes served daily, with a final deliberation that will take place on the 12th day.

The competitions will feature eight main dishes: Al Jami, Al Memroosa, Al Khadid, Al Thwaba, Al Bzar, Al Qoras, Al Ajar and Al Yaqat. The verdicts will be announced at the end of each competition, and each contestant has the right to choose which of the eight dishes to cook.

Participants are expected to prepare dishes that include all the authentic flavors and ingredients that were used in the past to make their chosen dish.

This event aims to introduce and preserve Emirati culinary traditions for future generations, as well as encourage visitors and residents of the UAE to know more about the Emirati cuisine and promote it globally.

Related Topics

UAE Event All Best Love

Recent Stories

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

5 minutes ago
 Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at ..

Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85

5 minutes ago
 China unveils ambitious plans to expand its space ..

China unveils ambitious plans to expand its space station

6 minutes ago
 E-commerce continues to grow in the EU

E-commerce continues to grow in the EU

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Co-Chair of Emirati-UK Busin ..

RAK Ruler receives UK Co-Chair of Emirati-UK Business Council

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.