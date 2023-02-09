Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, 8th February, 2023 (WAM) – As part of the |UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, the mother, son, and two daughters of a Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their fallen home by Emirati search and rescue crew after the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

The search and rescue crew was accompanied by The Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the operation, which took place in the Kahramanmaraş province and lasted for more than five hours before the family was saved.



Prior to being sent to a nearby hospital to continue their full medical recovery, the Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support.

The Emirati search and rescue teams' great efforts and high level of professionalism during the process of pulling the family members from under the rubble were thanked and appreciated by the family's friends and relatives who were present at the scene of the collapsed house.

They also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for relief efforts.