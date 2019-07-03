Emirati delegation takes part in World Economic Forum in China

The UAE Government took part in 12 key sessions of the World Economic Forum held in Dalian, China, in the presence of more than 1,900 government officials, entrepreneurs and researchers from more than 100 countries

DALIAN, CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The UAE Government took part in 12 key sessions of the World Economic Forum held in Dalian, China, in the presence of more than 1,900 government officials, entrepreneurs and researchers from more than 100 countries.

The Forum, held under the title 'Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalisation', focuses on a number of topics, including the role of governments in keeping abreast of new technologies which emerge with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The UAE delegation shared its pioneering experience in shaping a global infrastructure of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. It also underlined its commitment to employ future technologies for the service of people and their future.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and also Co-Chair of the current World Economic Forum, participated in the press conference of the Co-Chairs in presence of government official and media outlet participating in the forum.

In a session entitled 'Conversation on Leadership', Al Falasi discussed the role of governments in keeping up with the new technologies and the fourth industrial revolution. Al Falasi also presented UAE's pioneering experience in the 'Talent Transforming Technology' session and conveyed UAE’s aims to provide the future generation with the skills needed for future jobs in different professions and sectors in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"The UAE government has pioneered the development of human capital and directed the national cadre towards future skills so that it can adapt to the expected changes in the labour market, transform the challenges into opportunities, and equip the future generation with the highest scientific and professional standards," said Al Falasi.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, participated in two core sessions titled 'Tech for Good' and 'Creating Inclusive Communities'.

She noted,"The UAE has launched initiatives to exploit technology for the service of the community and to provide customised services in the future, that will promptly improve the way of living and make everything from transport to health and education not only more efficient but also sustainable."

"Blockchain technology, for example, will help both government and public to save time, effort and resources and facilitate the process of the users’ transactions at the time and place that suit their lifestyle and work," she continued.

The Minister asserted that "the empowerment and integration of people has helped make the UAE not only a tolerant environment but one that welcomes the diversity of its Emirati citizens and residents."

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State, participated in a special session on the future of food and agritech. "Through our presence in this international forum, we seek to exchange experiences with different countries of the world and to transfer the UAE's pioneering experiences in the field of future food security."

She also added, "The development of Agritech is one of the most important factors for the success of food security goals at the global level, and we seek through this session to discuss practical solutions for the application of sustainable technologies in order to provide a safe and healthy food for the people of the world, and to affirm that the UAE does not hesitate to provide support and aid around the world."

On the UAE's pioneering experience in space exploration, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, participated in a session entitled 'China, Science and the world', and another entitled 'Sustaining the Space Economy' and reviewed the contribution of the space sector to sustainability and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

"The National Space Strategy aims at achieving the UAE’s vision in the field of space exploration, technologies and applications. It also constitutes one of the pillars of the regulatory framework for the space sector in the country."

She added, "The space sector provides a great opportunity for countries to benefit from a sustainable space economy, but solutions must be innovative and based on flexible legislation that enables emerging countries to take advantage of the economic opportunities offered by the space industry."

Answering a question about space debris, Al Amiri said, "Managing space debris is important but legislation shouldn’t inhibit upcoming space players from entering the arena. Legislations could drive costs higher, curb innovation and make space less accessible to emerging space nations."

Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, stressed the importance of flexible government legislation to deal with the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution during a session entitled 'Governing of the Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

He pointed out that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is fundamentally changing the way society lives, works, and interact. All this in turn is changing the role of government. "The UAE is categorizing these new roles under the umbrella of ‘government-as-a-platform’ and the Reglab is an example of how corporates, startups, thinktanks, and local regulators come together to test new emerging technologies in the real-world, within defined constraints, before they are scaled to the whole country."

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, participated in a session entitled 'Rising Urbanisation in a Changing Climate' and discussed the importance of joint work among all stakeholders in the field of planning, legislation and implementation to address the issue of climate change. "Environmental issues are of the highest priority on the agenda of the Government of Dubai, and the balance between urban, social and economic development is reflected in Dubai's 2040 urban masterplan."

He added, "Dubai Municipality seeks to develop strategies and policies to reduce the effects of climate change."

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, participated in a session titled 'Blockchain in the Supply Chain' and presented the UAE's experience in employing blockchain technology to provide faster and more efficient government services. "The UAE has been able to employ artificial intelligence to enhance the healthcare sector by using smart systems in healthcare facilities," he said, adding that the technology helps with analysing the data to speed up the diagnosis process and reduce the costs associated with the use of medical equipment.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the global cooperation among all relevant stakeholders to share data in a safe manner and use it to train specialists in the medical field.

The UAE is an important partner of the World Economic Forum. The partnership is the culmination of a decade-long partnership of achievements and strategic collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.