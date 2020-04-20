UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Director Shares Tips With Promising Stay-at-home Filmmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-at-home filmmakers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Dubai Studio City organised a live and interactive session on its Instagram page with Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad, as part of ‘Reel Talks,’ a digital weekly series featuring leading regional industry figures.

Addressing an audience of content creators and industry experts, Al Fahd reflected on the current exceptional circumstances that have affected various sectors, including filmmaking and cinema locally and globally, said a press release issued by Dubai Studio City on Sunday.

She also highlighted the opportunity that attendees could capitalise on during these times to develop skills and build in-depth knowledge by carefully studying successful experiences in the world of filmmaking and video production.

She also called upon content makers, films directors and producers to document these unique stay-at-home moments by using the resources and equipment available, including smartphones, because these times are unique, and everyone will remember them in the future.

Nahla Al Fahad also shared tips for successful creativity and professional development during the current period and in the future.

Commenting on Dubai’s film and cinema industry, Al Fahad said the industry benefited from many initiatives.

She attributed the industry’s major achievements to the availability of a nurturing environment, advanced infrastructure, facilities and modern equipment, especially those provided by Dubai Studio City, such as the largest soundstages in the middle East.

This has enabled the community to attract Hollywood and Bollywood producers to the Emirate, as well as contribute to the success of many local, regional and international works, she concluded.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Bollywood Dubai Middle East Sunday From Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

160 British nationals repatriated from India

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi community comes together as part of Ma&# ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

31 minutes ago

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

3 hours ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

3 hours ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.