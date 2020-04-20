Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-at-home filmmakers

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Dubai Studio City organised a live and interactive session on its Instagram page with Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad, as part of ‘Reel Talks,’ a digital weekly series featuring leading regional industry figures.

Addressing an audience of content creators and industry experts, Al Fahd reflected on the current exceptional circumstances that have affected various sectors, including filmmaking and cinema locally and globally, said a press release issued by Dubai Studio City on Sunday.

She also highlighted the opportunity that attendees could capitalise on during these times to develop skills and build in-depth knowledge by carefully studying successful experiences in the world of filmmaking and video production.

She also called upon content makers, films directors and producers to document these unique stay-at-home moments by using the resources and equipment available, including smartphones, because these times are unique, and everyone will remember them in the future.

Nahla Al Fahad also shared tips for successful creativity and professional development during the current period and in the future.

Commenting on Dubai’s film and cinema industry, Al Fahad said the industry benefited from many initiatives.

She attributed the industry’s major achievements to the availability of a nurturing environment, advanced infrastructure, facilities and modern equipment, especially those provided by Dubai Studio City, such as the largest soundstages in the middle East.

This has enabled the community to attract Hollywood and Bollywood producers to the Emirate, as well as contribute to the success of many local, regional and international works, she concluded.