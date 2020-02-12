UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Dirham Included As Settlement Currency In AMF's Buna Payment Platform

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Emirati dirham included as settlement currency in AMF's Buna payment platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Arab Monetary Fund, AMF, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, has announced the inclusion of the Emirati Dirham, AED, in Buna, a multi-currency payment platform, for the clearing and settlement of payments, alongside the US Dollar and the euro, as well as other Arab and international currencies to be announced soon.

The move is in preparation for the launch of Buna's regional payment platform affiliated with the Arab Monetary Fund, and as central and commercial banks commence the onboarding process to join the platform.

Buna is a payment platform that clears and settles cross-border payments in eligible Arab and international currencies across the Arab region and beyond, with links to major trade partners.

Buna employs enhanced compliance screening capabilities, in line with industry standards and in compliance with international sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism, AML/CFT, requirements, as well as all relevant international standards and requirements. Additionally, the Buna Platform applies all currency-specific sanctions required by the relevant authorities of the potential currencies.

Moreover, commercial banks who meet participation eligibility criteria, which include rigorous compliance requirements, will be able to participate in the platform.

Related Topics

Dollar UAE Bank Euro UAE Dirham All Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Railways’ business plan will be implemented, SC ..

11 minutes ago

Football stars of future set for showdown at Under ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 February 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: MoE&#039;s plan to scrap homework to fr ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.