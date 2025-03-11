Open Menu

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring Doctors' Efforts In Promoting Public Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates celebrates Emirati Doctor's Day annually on 11th March, recognising the dedication of local doctors and their pivotal role in advancing the nation's healthcare system.

This day is dedicated to honouring Emirati doctors who excel in providing top-tier healthcare services and contribute significantly to improving public health. Their work highlights the UAE's progress in building a world-class healthcare system.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, praised Emirati doctors for their innovation and exceptional skills in tackling global health challenges, positioning them as a cornerstone in safeguarding the health of the UAE population.

He emphasised the importance of having resilient healthcare systems capable of addressing crises, noting that Emirati doctors have demonstrated remarkable competence in crisis management and disease prevention.

Prof. Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of Emirates Oncology Society, highlighted the continuous support provided by the UAE leadership to Emirati doctors, particularly through various scholarship programmes.

Dr. Aysha Almentheri, consultant Gynecology at Burjeel Medical City, expressed gratitude for the leadership's unwavering support, enabling her to receive advanced training in France and enhance her ability to provide quality care to women.

