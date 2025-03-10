Open Menu

Emirati Doctors Position UAE As Global Healthcare Destination: Al Olama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that Emirati doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system, dedicating their expertise and efforts to safeguarding community health and enhancing patients' quality of life.

In a statement on Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, he said, "Today, we honour the heroes of the health sector who strive tirelessly to protect the health of our community and improve the quality of life for patients. They have consistently demonstrated steadfast commitment to their country and society, contributing their knowledge and skills to the development of a world-class healthcare system that aligns with the highest international standards.”

Dr. Al Olama emphasised that the continued efforts of Emirati doctors play a key role in realising the UAE’s vision, which seeks to build an advanced, future-ready healthcare sector, capable of meeting challenges with efficiency and resilience while driven by supportive policies and an innovative work environment.

He stated that Emirati Doctor’s Day is both a tribute to the exceptional dedication of our doctors and a commitment to investing in medical talent through ongoing development and training, alongside providing the latest technologies to enable them to perform their duties efficiently and accurately.

He added, "The UAE’s unlimited support for its doctors has driven a transformational leap in healthcare services, solidifying the country’s position as a global leader in modern medicine. We extend our deepest gratitude to every doctor who has embraced their profession as a humanitarian mission, contributing to enhancing quality of life and shaping a sustainable healthcare future."

Related Topics

UAE Doctor March

Recent Stories

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

3 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

9 minutes ago
 Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

48 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

48 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

1 hour ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

2 hours ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

2 hours ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East