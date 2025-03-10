Emirati Doctors Position UAE As Global Healthcare Destination: Al Olama
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that Emirati doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system, dedicating their expertise and efforts to safeguarding community health and enhancing patients' quality of life.
In a statement on Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, he said, "Today, we honour the heroes of the health sector who strive tirelessly to protect the health of our community and improve the quality of life for patients. They have consistently demonstrated steadfast commitment to their country and society, contributing their knowledge and skills to the development of a world-class healthcare system that aligns with the highest international standards.”
Dr. Al Olama emphasised that the continued efforts of Emirati doctors play a key role in realising the UAE’s vision, which seeks to build an advanced, future-ready healthcare sector, capable of meeting challenges with efficiency and resilience while driven by supportive policies and an innovative work environment.
He stated that Emirati Doctor’s Day is both a tribute to the exceptional dedication of our doctors and a commitment to investing in medical talent through ongoing development and training, alongside providing the latest technologies to enable them to perform their duties efficiently and accurately.
He added, "The UAE’s unlimited support for its doctors has driven a transformational leap in healthcare services, solidifying the country’s position as a global leader in modern medicine. We extend our deepest gratitude to every doctor who has embraced their profession as a humanitarian mission, contributing to enhancing quality of life and shaping a sustainable healthcare future."
Recent Stories
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama3 minutes ago
-
Emirati Doctors strengthen UAE’s global competitiveness in health indicators: Al Owais33 minutes ago
-
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation48 minutes ago
-
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka48 minutes ago
-
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation1 hour ago
-
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nominations1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University2 hours ago
-
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais2 hours ago
-
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through its smart app2 hours ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’3 hours ago
-
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish International Day for Peaceful ..3 hours ago