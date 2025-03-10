Emirati Doctors strengthen UAE’s global competitiveness in health indicators: Al Owais

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has paid tribute to Emirati doctors, lauding their remarkable contributions and nonstop efforts to serve the community and protect the public health.

In a statement on Emirati Doctor’s Day, observed annually on 11th March, Al Owais said, “Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of our distinguished medical professionals and commend their commitment to both professional excellence and humanitarian service.

We are very proud of their faithfulness, dedication, and keenness to improve the health and safety of our community, as they consistently deliver the highest standards of healthcare. Utilising their expertise and competencies, they serve not only the UAE but also humanity.”

He added, “Guided by the directives and unlimited support of our wise leadership, we have established a robust and integrated health system—a testament to their belief in its vital importance. This system, brimming with potential and driven by a pursuit of excellence, provides a nurturing and empowering environment for our national health professionals.

It is within this framework that their sincere efforts flourish, significantly contributing to the UAE's leading position across global health indicators.”

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention is proud of every doctor in the UAE, each one an exemplary of professional nobility and ethical conduct. They are the vital guardians of our public health, and their commitment to excellence is a source of inspiration for future generations to continue this noble march of progress in the health sector. It is through their dedication that we realise the UAE's vision of a healthy, happy, and thriving society,” Al Owais said.

The minister also noted that UAE doctors play a fundamental role in fulfilling the ministry’s initiatives for the "Year of the Community," providing essential health services and improving the quality of life, thereby contributing to the establishment of a cohesive and sustainable healthy society.

