Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperation

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has coordinated a high-level economic delegation visit to Mexico between 29th January and 1st February 2023.

The economic delegation, which was headed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, explored investments and commercial opportunities to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Mexico in the fields of food security, technology, infrastructure, and industrial development.

The delegation comprised a number of key economic entities, including International Investors Council, Dubai FDI, Mubadala Investment Company, Strata Manufacturing, Dubai Chambers, DP World and Elite Agro. The entities and companies participating in the delegation expressed the importance of this visit, noting that it has paved the way for constructive discussion to advance cooperation across multiple fields of common interest in the future.

During the visit, a number of meetings were held between Ahmed Al Sayegh and Mexican Ministers and officials, including Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Interior and Exterior Relations, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Secretary of Culture, and Secretary of Tourism.

Al Sayegh has also met with Secretaries of Economic Development from different Mexican States. Bilateral meetings mainly focused on economic, political, and cultural ties, which reflect the distinguished Emirati-Mexican relations, and ambitious visions of the leaderships of the two countries.

A UAE-Mexico business Forum was also held during the visit, where Ahmed Al Sayegh delivered opening remarks highlighting the remarkable development in economic relations between the UAE and Mexico. Al Sayegh emphasised on the motivation this progress should create for efforts aimed at advancing bilateral economic ties.

