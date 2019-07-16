‘Emirati-Egyptian Discussions on Africa’ held in Cairo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt hosted the first session of the "Emirati-Egyptian Discussions on Africa" in Cairo yesterday, as part of the close strategic relations between the UAE and Egypt.

The session, which was chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, from the UAE, and Abu Bakr Hefny Mahmoud, Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, from Egypt, was attended by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and Sheikha Salman Al Zaabi, Director of the African Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the session, both sides addressed issues of common interest and developments to the relations between Egypt and other African countries, in light of its current chairmanship of the African Union, AU, as well as the current relations between the UAE and African countries.

The discussions included water issues, the "African Continental Free Trade Agreement," infrastructure projects, and the effort to combat terrorism in Africa, which will help maintain security and stability. Both sides also discussed the trilateral cooperation between the UAE, Egypt and other African countries in achieving sustainable development.

Both sides affirmed the importance of the discussion and their joint work in Africa to achieving their common interests, as well as holding regular discussions on relevant issues.