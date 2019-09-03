Emirati engineer invents device to improve school bus safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) An Emirati mechatronics and aviation engineer has invented a smart device which uses artificial intelligence technology to track passengers with the aim of improving children's safety on school buses.

Fahim Almas, Founder and CEO of the Almas Robotics, a Dubai-based technology and engineering company, launched 'Safe Bus', a device that can be connected to multiple sensors installed on the bus door that monitors passenger movement and records the number of passengers entering and exiting the vehicle. It is automatically activated when the bus engine is switched on and provides a reading within one second.

At the end of a shift - and once the vechicle's engine is turned off - the device will complete a check to determine if the number of exiting passengers matches the number of those who entered originally, and if a remaining passenger is detected, the device will instantly sound an alarm and send an SMS notification to the driver and transportation company.

The solution aims to prevent cases of children being accidentally left on school buses and improve safety standards in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch of Safe Bus, Almas said, "We have high expectations for this device as it brings a new concept to the market that addresses a serious problem in an innovative and seamless way. Our conversations with schools and transportation companies have been encouraging so far, and we hope one day to see the device used in every school bus in the UAE. It is solutions like these that will lead Dubai to achieve its ambitious vision of becoming one of the world’s smartest cities in the near future."

Almas is a member of the Hamdan Innovation Incubator, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), and Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.