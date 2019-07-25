Emirati Entrepreneurs Association, Chinese Trade Council to cooperate on SMEs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The Emirati Entrepreneurs Association and The Chinese Trade Council have agreed to reinforce cooperation with regard to SMEs in the coming period.

Discussions were held in this regard between Sanad Al Miqbaly, Chairman of the Emirati Entrepreneurs Association, and officials in the Chinese Trade Council in Beijing, during his participation in the Emirati-Chinese Economic Forum.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Miqbali said that the talks with the Chinese Trade Council were meant to reinforce trade and benefit from the council with regard to the support for Emirati SMEs.

They have agreed to connect the SMEs to the e-platform of the Chinese Council that has 180,000 members, he stated.

The two sides will sign a cooperation agreement in the future, he added.

The Emirati Entrepreneurs Association aims to serve and support SMEs owned by entrepreneurs of both genders and youths who own businesses, and help them succeed.