Emirati Explorer Participates In Air Mission That Conducted First Circumnavigation Of Antarctica
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Ibrahim Sharaf Al Hashemi, an Emirati explorer, has participated in an air mission that completed the first circular flight around Antarctica, using two helicopters.
The mission took place from 4th December 2024, to 17th January 2025, marking an unprecedented accomplishment and making Al Hashemi the first Emirati to join this historic expedition.
The journey, which started and ended at Union Glacier Camp, covered a distance of 19,050 kilometres and lasted over a month. It involved meticulous planning for seven years to overcome the logistical hurdles and extreme weather conditions of the region.
Under the leadership of explorer Frederik Paulsen, the team explored remote parts of the icy continent, witnessing stunning landscapes of giant icebergs and frozen rivers, all while enduring freezing temperatures and strong winds.
This milestone represents a significant advance in aerial exploration, emphasising the UAE’s growing participation in global missions and showcasing the potential for long-haul flights in some of the harshest natural environments on Earth.
