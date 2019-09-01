UrduPoint.com
Emirati Female Doctors Complete 1.5 Million Volunteer Hours

Sun 01st September 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Emirati female doctors from the 'H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme' have completed over 1.5 million volunteer hours locally and internationally.

Working under the slogan, 'We are all Mother Fatima,' their efforts are an innovative model of women’s empowerment in the areas of volunteering, community giving and social tolerance worldwide, in line with the Year of Tolerance.

The female doctors managed humanitarian medical volunteer campaigns, and operated mobile clinics and field hospitals in the UAE, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, Zanzibar, Lebanon, Somalia, Bangladesh and other countries, said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU.

Several of the programme’s young female volunteer leaders said that Emirati women participated in the launch of a training programme for female Emirati volunteer leaders, entitled, 'Tamkeen,' and another programme, 'Training Without Borders,' as well as other related programmes such as Emirates Volunteering Programme and the National Social Responsibility Programme 'Mas’ouleya'.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme is the first of its kind in the country, and seeks to encourage the involvement of the private sector in development, social and economic programmes related to health, education, environment and culture, as well as to promote the culture of social and humanitarian responsibility among institutions, Al Suwaidi said.

