Emirati Field Hospital In Herat Receiving Afghanistan's Quake Victims

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) The field hospital opened by the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence yesterday has received numerous injured people from the residents of the Herat region, who have been affected by the recent earthquake that struck Northern Afghanistan.

The UAE field hospital includes a critical care assessment room, an advanced operating room, and an intensive care unit for the cases of the wounded and injured women, children, and the elderly affected by the quake.

A medical team from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi made a field visit to the reference hospital in Herat, and the Maternity Hospital where they met with Afghan officials to assess the urgent needs and medical shortages in the region.

The aid continues within the framework of the humanitarian role assumed by the UAE to help the affected and displaced around the world while responding to urgent humanitarian issues.

