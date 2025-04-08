Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Supported by Abu Dhabi Film Commission, part of Creative Media Authority, the Desert Rose Films and Fujairah Films collaboration on the feature film “Mountain Boy” will be released at cinemas across the UAE and GCC on 17th April 2025 by The Plot Pictures.

Aligned with the occasion of World Autism Month which happens annually in April, the film will have its first exclusive premiere at CinemaCity, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi on 15th April with full cast and crew attendance along with children and staff from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Special education in Abu Dhabi - the location at which the casting team discovered Naser Salah.

The feature film tells the tale of Suhail, a young Emirati boy with autism who, flees to live in the Fujairah Mountains after his father shuns him, not understanding his determination.

With 32 Emirati cast and crew members including director Zainab Shaheen of Fujairah Films, co-writer Raihana Al Hashimi and lead actor Naser Salah who plays the part of Suhail and is autistic, the project, which is based on the book from called “The Boy Who Knew The Mountains” from naturalised Emirati citizen and author Michele Ziolkowski, is supported by Abu Dhabi Film Commission, part of Creative Media Authority, under its film rebate initiative which was launched in 2013 and revamped from 1st January this year to offer between 35 percent and 50 percent rebate support for projects which meets a clear set of criteria.

Adamant to find his mother's family in Abu Dhabi, Suhail makes the epic journey, with his new friend Barakah, an Arabian Saluki, to find acceptance, family, and redemption, making Mountain Boy is a true testament to the power and importance of community, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Community 2025.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director-General of Creative Media Authority, said, “As part of our ongoing work to establish a world-class creative ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, identifying and championing projects which involve Emirati narratives, shot in the UAE, using talented Emirati cast and crew - it is a lynchpin of our efforts. We are very proud to be able to support a production like Mountain Boy which showcases so much rich Emirati culture and heritage whilst shining a light and challenging perceptions around autism – rightfully winning many global accolades in doing so.”

Shot solely in the UAE, at locations including Samaliyah Island and the mangroves of Abu Dhabi, Dibba Mountain in Fujairah and Telal Hotel in Al Ain, Mountain Boy is a testament to Emirati culture, heritage and talent with more than 32 UAE-based companies involved in the making of the feature which was shot over 35 days in 2023.

Nancy Paton, CEO and Founder of Desert Rose Films, said, “More than 232 crew were involved with this project, where 70 per cent of the crew was female. It was incredibly important to us to remain true to the premise of Michele Ziolkowski’s poignant original narrative, using as many Emirati actors and crew as possible. We held several castings to find the right actor for Suhail and had nearly given up hope until Naser Salah and his sister Reem auditioned – we knew instantly we found our leads. For the soundtrack of the film we used the all-female Firdaus Orchestra who all live in the UAE and were founded by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.”

Zainab Shaheen, Director of Mountain Boy, and a graduate Higher Colleges of Technology, said, “As my feature film directorial debut, I am extremely proud to direct a project which showcases so much of our nation - from the locations and talent to the compelling narrative and social commentary. To be able to tell such a powerful and meaningful story in a visually impactful way is what has always spurred on and inspired my passion for film and directing. It is something which will remain close to my heart throughout my career.”

Since wrapping, writer, producer and founder of Desert Rose Films, Nancy Paton and Director, Zainab Shaheen have completed a global tour; submitting the film to 38 festivals and scooping 22 awards including Best Young Actor in a Feature Film and Best Cinematography at Chelsea film Festival in New York City, Best Director at Touchstone Independent Film Festival, US; Best Young Actor in a Feature Film at Five Continents International Film Festival, Venezuela; Best Feature Film at Seattle Children’s Festival; Best Feature Film at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, USA and Best Narrative for Feature Film at ORION IFF International Film Festival, Australia.

Pratixa Shah, Co-Founder of The Plot Pictures, said, “As young, next-generation distributors, our mission is to bring regional (GCC) stories to the world. Mountain Boy is a testament to this vision - blending regional essence, rich storytelling, and cultural heritage while shedding light on the deeply important theme of neurodiversity and the unique sensitivities of individuals on the spectrum. We are proud to be the catalyst in connecting this powerful story with its audience.”

Mountain Boy is one of 180 major productions that have been supported by Abu Dhabi Film Commission in recent years, benefiting from the diversity of its locations, pool of talented professionals, award-winning facilities and cashback rebate.