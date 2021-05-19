UrduPoint.com
Emirati Genome Programme Expands To Include Key Facilities Across Burjeel Hospital’s Network In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Emirati Genome Programme expanded its reach with new sample collection centres that have been added through dedicated facilities across Burjeel Hospital’s network in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement, which was made during an attended by senior officials and healthcare professionals from Burjeel Hospital as well as G42 Healthcare, marks the beginning of important scientific collaborations between the two organisations.

As part of the new partnership, citizens in the Emirate can now participate in the program by visiting Burjeel Medical City – MBZ City, Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre – Madinat Zayed, Burjeel Medical Centre - Deerfields Mall, Burjeel Medical Centre at Al Shamkha or Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain.

During the event, prominent healthcare professionals including Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Burjeel Cancer Institute ( BCI ) & VPS Oncology at VPS Healthcare and Head of the Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Rihan Saafan, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Head of Paediatric, and Paediatric Haematology and Oncology at Burjeel Medical City shed light on the value and impact of genomics on the transformation of healthcare by tailoring patients’ management plans to deliver more personalised medical care.

John Sunil, Regional CEO Burjeel Group Abu Dhabi & Al Ain Region, VPS Healthcare, said, "We are excited to become part of such key national programmes that are set to transform healthcare in Abu Dhabi and deliver on its vision of establishing the emirate as a hub for medical research and innovation.

We encourage all Emiratis to participate in the Emirati Genome Programme, which is focused on delivering better insights into genetic variations of the local population that will ultimately support positive patient outcomes on the long run. All our centres are equipped with best-in-class medical and support services delivered by well-trained, accredited, and skilled professionals to facilitate ease of participation in the programme."

The Emirati Genome Programme aims to provide preventive and personalised healthcare for the Emirati population. This is achieved by understanding citizens’ genetic makeup to deliver the next wave of key innovations that holds the promise for a healthier local community now and for future generations.

On his part, Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare said, "The Emirati Genome Programme is designed to enable precise and customised medical treatment that will support a more robust healthcare system in the UAE. We are pleased to see partnerships extending beyond public entities to private healthcare businesses. With this strategic collaboration, we are looking forward to raising awareness amongst the citizens to better understand the positive impact and relevance of genetics to their lives. Through Burjeel’s extensive network, we will be able to provide easier access for more volunteers to participate in the program."

