Emirati Human Resources Development Council Organises Emirates 'Open Career Day' At Um Suqeim Majlis

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2023) The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, NAFIS programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority and The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), successfully organised an Open Career Day at Um Suqeim Majlis. This dedicated event was designed to offer Emiratis career opportunities to be part of the Emirates Group’s remarkable success journey.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the The Emirati Human Resources Development Council, said, "The Open Career Days initiative is an integral part of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council's efforts to harness the social significance of neighborhood Majlises and maximise their economic impact by working closely with the council governmental partners as well as the private sector. The event comes on the heels of a series of monthly Open Career Days. These events bring job opportunities closer to Emiratis in their neighborhoods and facilitate the presence of private sector companies within their communities”.

“We extend our gratitude to all our esteemed partners and participants, including Emirati candidates, for their contributions to the success of the Open Career Day at Um Suqeim Majlis and the initiative at large.

Together, we continue to create opportunities that bridge the past with the present and future, while furthering the development of Emirati talent and supporting the growth of our nation” Al Mansoori added.


Manal Al Soori, Vice President Emiratisation and People Experience at the Emirates Group said: “Emiratis are rightfully proud of Emirates and dnata – two global brands with their roots firmly based in the UAE. While we are an employer of choice, the Um Suqeim Majlis was an impactful and interactive platform that helped us reach out to young Emiratis in their community and have meaningful conversations with them. We thank all the organisers for facilitating this collaborative platform.”

The collaboration between the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, Emirates Airlines and the partners for the Open Career Day at Um Suqeim Majlis was a resounding success.

This dedicated event aimed to provide Emirati candidates with direct access to a wide range of career opportunities and allowed them to engage with representatives from Emirates, the leading global airline known for its commitment to Emirati talent development.

It offered Emiratis the chance to embark on a remarkable journey of success with the Emirates Group, contributing to the airline's continued growth and achievements.

More Stories From Middle East