Open Menu

Emirati Humanitarian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Amdjarass, Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

AMDJARASS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) An Emirati aid aircraft arrived today in Amdjarass, Chad, carrying humanitarian aid for the local community.

The UAE humanitarian team in Chad, which received the aircraft, comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZHF), and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Mohammed Khamis Al Ali, Representative of the ZHF, said that the shipment is part of a series of humanitarian aid shipments to Amdjarass, which followed several field visits carried out by the Emirati humanitarian team in the area.

The team continues to offer all forms of support to Sudanese refugees in Chad and the local community and provides for their basic needs, underscoring the UAE’s pioneering role in the charity and humanitarian sectors.

The UAE’s Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office in Chad has conducted fieldwork and visited villages in Amdjarass to provide for the needs of the local community and Sudanese refugees.

Related Topics

UAE Chad All Refugee

Recent Stories

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

2 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

2 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

10 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

17 minutes ago
Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

17 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

17 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

17 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

18 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

30 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East