Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

AMDJARASS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2023) The Emirati humanitarian team present in Chad continued distributing food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the villages of Amdjarass in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office.

The UAE humanitarian team comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination.

The team continues its mission to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees due to the current conditions that Sudan is going through, in addition to the local community through field visits to several villages to learn about their needs and distribute food parcels to the underprivileged.



Saif Al Afari, ERC Representative, said the team distributes food parcels in coordination with the UAE's Office for Aid Coordination as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the Chadian people and foster efforts to provide for the Emirati humanitarian and relief organisations that support Sudanese refugees.

