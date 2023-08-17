Emirati humanitarian team distributes 200 heads of cattle in Umm Jaras in Chad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM JARAS (CHAD) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) The UAE humanitarian team, in the Chadian city of Umm Jaras, has distributed 200 heads of cattle to the underprivileged in the city's Hilla area.

The gesture continues the humanitarian relief initiatives carried out by the team.

The new initiative aims to meet the essential needs of the families.

Over the past few days, the humanitarian team has distributed more than 188 food baskets, benefiting more than 1,128 families living in the same area.

The humanitarian team comprises the Coordination Office for UAE Foreign Aid, the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Ali Mohamed Al-Breiki, Director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, said that the Emirati humanitarian team present in Umm Jaras is making continuous efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian needs for the Sudanese refugees and the local community in Chad, especially the needy families and the neediest groups, including patients, children, the elderly and women.



He extended thanks to Chad and its government for the facilitations provided for the UAE team.

He also stressed that under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE is committed to providing all forms of food and medical support to the region's residents to alleviate their suffering.

Abboud Hashim Bedeir, Mayor of Umm Jaras, hailed the efforts of the UAE Emirati team for meeting the needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community on the ground, which reflects the keenness of the humanitarian organisations in the UAE to deliver aid to those who deserve it.

He also extended thanks to the UAE for supporting the Chadian people by providing relief assistance, stressing that this is part of the Emirati legacy.

