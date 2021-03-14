Emirati, Israeli rugby federations hold virtual press conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) The rugby federations of the UAE and Israel today held a virtual press conference to highlight the upcoming friendly match between their national teams, which will take place on 19th March, 2021, at Dubai sports City.

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, UAE Rugby Federation Board Member, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Rugby Federation, and the federation’s other board members, and said the friendly will add to the achievements of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed last year between the two countries. He also noted that sport is a way for getting peoples closer together.

In his speech, Al Zaabi stressed that preparations are underway to welcome the Israeli rugby team in Dubai on Wednesday, adding that both teams will train together and compete in their first historic match in the UAE, which will mark the start of their cooperation in exchanging programmes, successful experiences and expertise.

He also pointed out that there are ongoing talks to organise a friendly match between Emirati and Israeli women’s teams in Tel Aviv.

President of the Israeli Rugby Union, Ofer Fabian, expressed his happiness at helping establish the relations between Israel and the UAE, and thanked Emirati officials for supporting the initiative.

"The Israeli team is preparing to head to Dubai to face the UAE team in a friendly match on Friday, which will embody the values of peace, cooperation and positive partnership. We are looking forward to the visit of the Emirati team to Israel to start working together," he said.