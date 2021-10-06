Emirati jewellery designers shine at WJMES with unique designs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The 48th Watch & Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES), MENA’s largest themed jewellery and watch trade fair, is witnessing an outstanding participation of 14 Emirati jewellery designers, where they showcase their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewelry and unique designs.

This came during their participation in the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform that the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry allocates at the exhibition, as part of its continuous efforts to support entrepreneurs and youth projects and promote them in all exhibitions.

The strong presence of the Emirati companies alongside international exhibitors and the unique innovations provided by Emirati designers reflects the level of development and progress of the local gold and jewelry industry, stated Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI.

He pointed out that the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform launched by the SCCI several years ago clearly reflects its commitment to supporting the entrepreneur sector and SMEs owners.

"The WJMES is an important platform to support Emirati exhibitors and designers and all those working in this sector, whether at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah or the country. It gives them the space to stand out with their brands and hand-made designs, let alone the incentives provided by the exhibition to support companies," said HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Mona Al Suwaidi, in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the WJMES is a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs and designers to get acquainted with the requirements of the local and global markets. They can also learn about the latest global trends in the gold industry and exchange experiences with jewelry designers from everywhere in the world.

She noted that this year's platform includes for the first time introductory workshops on the art and craft of making jewelry.

Khadija Al-Salami, Emirati designer, the first to design modern shenaf inspired by the traditional shenaf in Emirati gold, said: "This is my fourth participation in the exhibition. My collection includes unique pieces of Emirati designs inspired by Emirati heritage.

Azza Rashid, Emirati Designer who takes part in the event for the first time pointed out that SCCI's support for young Emirati designers has ignited my spirit to dive into the jewelry industry. She noted that her collection is a combination of traditional Emirati designs and Italian designs.

The event is being organiSed by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and runs until 9 October.