Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam-Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam- Moscow, now running in Russia, today saw Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bagging 40 medals on the international competition's first day.

The two-day Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is bringing to Russia some of the best Jiu-Jitsu competitors in the world.

On June 15, the fifth installment of the Abu Dhabi King of Mats, featured ten of the most talented heavyweight black belts.

The UAE champions won 14 golds, 13, silvers, and 13 bronzes, coming second only to Russia, which dominated the first day's competitions, with 17 golds, 20 silvers and 16 bronzes.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - Moscow is part of the AJP World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series.