Emirati jiu-jitsu competitors raise total haul of medals in Los Angeles to 51

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Emirati competitors continued to win medals for the second consecutive day of the third round of the fifth Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Los Angeles, US, winning eight medals that included two golds, three silvers and three bronzes, bringing their tournament total to 51, with 20 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze.

Wadima El Yafei, who competed in the 49-kilogramme, kg, weight category, won a gold medal on the tournament’s final day yesterday, defeating all her American opponents.

Mohammed Karam Hassan also won a gold medal in the 62kg weight category for "Masters 2" brown belts while silver medals went to Abdullah Al Marzouki in the 85kg category, Ahmed Omar in the under 120kg category, and Mohammed Omari in the 94kg category. Three bronze medals were won by Maha Al Hinai in the 95kg category, Ali Al Kaabi in the 69kg category, and Rashid Al Kaabi in the under 120kg category.

Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Consul of the UAE in Los Angeles, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tours, Khalid Al Hinai, Chief Operating Officer of the Al Wahda Club and Supervisor of the Jiu-Jitsu academy, and Gustavo Mudjari, President of the American Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attended the matches and crowned the winners.

At the end of the tournament, Brazil led the country rankings with 19,240 points, with the US coming second with 17,980 points, followed by the UAE in third with 10,020 points, Mexico in fourth with 2,120 points, and Canada in fifth with 520 points.

In the list of competing academies, Brazil’s Atos came in first place with 6,160 points, followed by the Al Wahda Club in second place with 5,200 points, with Brazil’s Allianz coming in third place with 3,520 points, the Brazilian GF Team in fourth with 3,160 points, and Checkmat from the US in fifth with 3,140 points.