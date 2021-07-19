UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team Monitors Distribution Of Eid Al-Adha Aid For Refugees In Mraijib Al Fhood Camp

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distribution of Eid al-Adha aid for refugees in Mraijib Al Fhood camp

MRAIJIB AL FHOOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Obaid Saif bin Barhoom Al Kaabi, Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team Commander, monitored the distribution of financial aid to purchase Eid al-Adha clothing for Syrian refugees residing in the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood.

The distribution process was supervised by Ali Saif Al Kaabi, Deputy Commander of the Team, who stressed that the camp's administration distributed financial aid to refugees this year so they can buy Eid clothes according to their needs, while supporting commercial activities in the camp’s commercial market.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has covered the cost of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha clothing for Syrian refugees in the camp since 2013.

Related Topics

Syria Buy Market Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

7 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.