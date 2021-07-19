Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distribution of Eid al-Adha aid for refugees in Mraijib Al Fhood camp

MRAIJIB AL FHOOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Obaid Saif bin Barhoom Al Kaabi, Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team Commander, monitored the distribution of financial aid to purchase Eid al-Adha clothing for Syrian refugees residing in the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood.

The distribution process was supervised by Ali Saif Al Kaabi, Deputy Commander of the Team, who stressed that the camp's administration distributed financial aid to refugees this year so they can buy Eid clothes according to their needs, while supporting commercial activities in the camp’s commercial market.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has covered the cost of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha clothing for Syrian refugees in the camp since 2013.