Emirati Karting Star Rashid Al Dhaheri Receives Checkered Flag Once More In WSK Super Master Series

Wed 03rd March 2021

ADRIA, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Young Emirati karting star Rashid Al Dhaheri continued his winning ways, as he dominated at Adria with a stunning victory in the OK-Junior race of the World Series Karting Super Master Series. Rashid came top of the pile of more than 90 drivers, of which he was the only one from the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Rashid started his racing weekend with successes in qualifying, as he secured the fastest lap in his group, after winning four out of the five heats, Rashid secured P1 in Prefinal B. He then went on to another strong result here also, keeping his lead to secure pole position for the final.

As Rashid set off, he capitalized on his forward position, as lap upon lap he showed great determination, maturity and consistency. Achieving the fastest lap once more, careful management of his car tyres saw the young Emirati achieve the highest spot in the podium.

This first round of the WSK Super Master Series now sees Rashid perched in top position, giving him a flying start ahead of his competitors.

Rashid said "Adria is the gift that keeps on giving and I once more have had a great deal of joy on this track.

I’m happy that the training I worked on has given me a positive start to the season. Each race I keep on learning and it’s a joy to keep my focus and to drive - I will continue applying myself to work hard for success. I would like to thank my excellent team of mechanics, who combined with the high performance of the engine and chassis, kept my kart powering ahead in prime condition."

"Winning in a difficult field as the OKJ class is not an easy task. Rashid was able to secure the victory twice in a week, with two flawless performances," said Marco Parolin, Team Principal, Parolin Racing Kart. "He managed to keep calm in the tricky situations and deliver the best results possible. We are extremely happy to begin the season at the top and I’m sure these results have made Rashid even more hungry for success."

The World Series Karting Super Master Series race took place on the innovative FIA approved Adria Karting raceway. This 1,302m course is challenging with its tight and twisty nature, with the straights connected by a series of hairpin bends.

