Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds First Virtual Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Dr. Nidhal Al Tunaiji, FNC Member, today held its first virtual meeting with its Kazakh counterpart.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their relations and stressed the importance of the coordination between the two parliaments during the meetings of international organisations and global events.

Dr. Al Tunaiji commended the advancing political, economic and academic cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which began during the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1992, noting the launch of the first Emirati space project from the Baikonur Space Station in Kazakhstan, which reinforced the cooperation between the two countries in space sciences.

Al Tunaiji also stressed the strong economic relations between the two countries, noting that the UAE is the leading Arab trade partner of Kazakhstan, which is the main destination for Emirati investments in Central Asia.

She also explained the UAE’s related efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its support for all countries during the crisis, especially for friendly countries, such as Kazakhstan.

A Kazakh official expressed his happiness at his country’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, through a pavilion with the theme, "Presenting Unique Natural Landscapes, Rich History, Culture and Opportunities."

He also stressed the importance of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FNC and the Kazakh parliament to exchanging views on various issues and enhancing the parliamentary ties between the two countries.

