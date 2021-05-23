UrduPoint.com
Emirati Knights Secure Silverware In FEI Endurance World Championship 2021 In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:15 AM

Emirati knights secure silverware in FEI Endurance World Championship 2021 in Italy

TUSCANY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Emirati champ Salem Al Ketbi earned the UAE gold as he was crowned winner of the Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021, which opened today in Pisa San Rossore, Italy.

Adding one more feather in the country's sporting cap, Emirati knight Mansour Al Farsi got the second top spot, having successfully vied along with 80 celebrated international endurance riders from 32 nations, furthering the prestigious track record of achievements boasted by the Emirates that goes down in history of endurance sport, on top of which comes the global accomplishment notched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he was crowned winner of the 2012 FEI World Endurance Championship for the Individual and Team categories Suffolk, UK.

The Emirates Knights team consist of Sheikh Hamid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri, Salem Al Ketbi, Saeed Al Owaisi, and Mansour Al Farsi.

Attending the global race today from the UAE were Ambassador to Italy, Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, along with Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation.

