Emirati, Korean journalists exploring relationship between reporting, creativity

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) In an enlightening panel discussion entitled 'Emirates and Korea: Between Journalism and Creativity,' held as part of Sharjah's Guest of Honour programme within the 65th Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF), an astute Emirati journalist delivered a thought-provoking statement: "In journalism, we do not manage time, but time manages us." The journalist's profound words shed a luminous spotlight on the distinctive attributes of journalism and literary creativity, delving deep into their intricate interplay, all within the prism of experiences shared by journalists and authors hailing from both nations.

The session brought together an experienced ensemble, moderated by Korean critic Mihyang Kim and hosted by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, the Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News newspaper, alongside Hazza Abu Al Rish, author and journalist at Al Ittihad Arabic daily newspaper, and the distinguished Korean author and journalist Yong-sil Jeong.

Ahmad explored the convergence of journalism and literature, citing Gabriel Garcia Marquez as an example of the intricate bond between the two realms. He highlighted how investigative journalism can seamlessly evolve into novels and films, underscoring their indomitable relationship. Ahmed poignantly stated, “Writers, like butterflies, are drawn to the candlelight. Journalism is the candlelight, and if the writer comes in close proximity to the flame, he might get burnt, although orbiting around it can greatly benefit their literary work. However, creativity requires focus, discipline, and unwavering dedication, while journalism is governed by time. Few creatives escape its allure to pursue their literary endeavours.”

Abu Al Rish highlighted the intriguing overlap between journalism and creativity, emphasising the writer’s responsibility to merge these domains.

He noted the benefits of this symbiotic relationship, including improved language skills, fresh subject matters, and a deeper connection with society. Al Rish stated, “Modern journalism requires in-depth news, closer proximity to society due to the digital media-driven developments that forced journalists to be more innovative, seeking content that analyses and describes what the public yearns to know, employing distinct styles that captivate readers and address their priorities.”

Author and journalist Yong-sil Jeong, in her insightful contribution, unveiled the rich history of Korean literature, adorned with countless luminaries who first embarked on their literary journeys through the realm of journalism. She illuminated the vast spectrum of experiences, ranging from coverage of political and economic affairs within various newspaper departments to frontline reporting as war correspondents, documenting crises and momentous events. The astute writer also highlighted the numerous acclaimed female authors who garnered international recognition after forging their literary paths through journalism, emphasising that the interplay of these two professions endures, with many writers actively engaged in journalistic pursuits.

Jeong eloquently added that journalism is intrinsically concerned with matters of public interest, conveying facts through realistic and straightforward language. In contrast, creativity serves as a sanctuary for the writer's concealed essence, lurking beneath the veneer of journalism. She passionately asserted that writers possess the remarkable capacity to infuse their literary creations with unique styles and boundless imagination, as creativity offers a vast canvas that draws upon personal experiences and cherished memories.

