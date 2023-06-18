Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature



SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) A gathering of Emirati and Korean writers and critics agreed on the importance of contextual analysis in understanding literary works during a discussion in the Sharjah Guest of Honour pavilion at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair.



They emphasised the interplay between literature and society, asserting that comprehending a literary piece requires awareness of its social context, historical background, and the characteristics of the era in which it was written.

They highlighted similarities in contemporary literature in the UAE and Korea.

Korean critic, Sungshin Kim moderated the session titled “Characteristics of Contemporary Emirati and Korean Literature”.

The panel included Emirati critic, author, and Arabic language and literature professor, Dr. Badiaa Al Hashemi, Emirati poet and critic, Dr. Aisha Al Shamsi, and Korean poet, Sangang Park.

Dr.

Al Hashemi focused on the local environment and folk heritage depicted in Emirati literature. Tracing the evolution of Emirati novels, she highlighted author Maryam Al Ghafly as an example, noting her skilful incorporation of Emirati identity, customs, traditions, and folk heritage.

This effort aimed to preserve the collective memory of the region.

Al Hashemi also emphasised the symbolic significance of Emirati literature emerging alongside the founding of the UAE. She mentioned writer Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi's 1971 novel "Shahanda", which marked the commitment of the first generation of Emirati authors to nation-building and strengthening the Emirati identity.

This pivotal moment opened doors for future generations to explore their ancestors' lives and participate in the monumental task of nation-building.

Dr. Al Shamsi discussed Emirati poetry, categorising its characteristics based on three generations of poets.

The first generation adhered to the traditional poetic structure, while the second embraced free verse poetry after the arrival of Emirati newspapers. Currently, a third generation of poets continues to shape Emirati poetry.

Al Shamsi clarified that these classifications are fluid due to overlapping periods during the emergence of Emirati literature, serving as a critical framework rather than strict chronological definitions.

Park then explored Korean literature, focusing on the novel as a mature genre that emerged after the Korean War and the peninsula's division.

He highlighted author Choe Inhun and his novel "The Square", which vividly depicted ideological rifts, the aftermath of war, and social fragmentation in the 1960s. Park also noted the experimentation by Korean writers, their transitioning from realism to modernism, reflecting the evolving dynamics of Korean society, especially in the southern region.

“Korean literature offers a rich tapestry that delves into the essence of the human spirit, the complexity of life, and the flow of ideas,” he stated.

The panel discussion between Emirati and Korean writers and critics highlighted the importance of contextual analysis in understanding literary works.

It showcased the unique characteristics and similarities of contemporary literature in both countries.

