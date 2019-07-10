UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati-Kuwaiti Exhibition Opens In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Saad Ibrahim Al Kharaz, Minister of Social Affairs in Kuwait, have inaugurated the Emirati-Kuwaiti joint productive families exhibition in Dubai Mall, which will run until July 20th.

The exhibition - which opens from 10.00 am until midnight - is expected to attract the participation of 24 productive families from both countries.

A number of diplomatic missions in the UAE, in addition to officials of Federal and local entities attended the opening ceremony.

The second joint exhibition is part of sustainable community development integration between the UAE and Kuwait which will enhance the success stories of productive families and the expansion of their projects and products.

The Ministry of Community Development has previously organised the first joint Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition in the Avenue Centre, Kuwait, with the participation of 25 families.

Afra Buhumaid, Director of Productive Families Programme Department at the Ministry, stated that the participating Emirati-Kuwaiti productive families will display thousands of products such as: publications, children’s clothes, jalabias, abayas, perfumes, dukhoon, decorative pots, Emirati spices, honey, natural oils and desserts.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Dubai July From

Recent Stories

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

8 minutes ago

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

8 minutes ago

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' campaign starts, peopl ..

1 minute ago

American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy i ..

1 minute ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Section 144 lifted from some areas of tribal distr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.