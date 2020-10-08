Emirati liquefied natural gas exports grow by 7.6% in Q2 of 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The UAE’s liquefied natural gas exports stood stable at 1.4 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2020, a growth of 7.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to recent reports by the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, OAPEC.

The UAE has become a key player in the global gas market after recently announcing major discoveries, which will strengthen its future leadership in this sector, according to many specialist international organisations.

The liquefied gas industry is gaining momentum each year, in light of the growing number of production and export projects launched by countries in various global markets, amidst increasing demand for this strategic product.

In detail, OAPEC’s statistics showed that Emirati liquefied natural gas exports accounted for 1.6 percent of global gas exports and 5.5 percent of Arab exports in the second quarter of 2020.

The liquefied natural gas industry witnessed an annual growth of 6 percent in the first quarter of 2020, despite the slowdown witnessed by most economic sectors due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.