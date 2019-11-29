Emirati martyrs enlighten our path to more glories: Fujairah Ruler

(@imziishan)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that the "Commemoration Day will remain a symbol of pride, and glory, with their sacrifices being the cornerstone on which we will continue to achieve more accomplishments for our homeland."

In the following statement to the 'Nation Shield' magazine on the Commemoration Day, Sheikh Hamad said: "With all pride and gratitude, we recall the acts of patriotism of the Emirati Armed Forces who sacrificed their souls for the sake of the homeland to protect its borders and precious gains. Our martyrs are role models for belonging and loyalty to the homeland.

"While celebrating the nation's martyrs, we renew our commitment that we, in the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will spare no efforts to support our Arab brothers who've suffered from war and sabotage.

We, UAE leadership and people, will continue to stand by them by sustaining the late Sheikh Zayed's approach and principles aimed at supporting right issues and strengthening Arab bonds.

"On this occasion, we extend greetings to the UAE Armed Forces members inside the country and abroad who are always proactive to protect stability and security of our country. They are our shield who keep our country unified and safe.

"On the Commemoration Day, we pledge to protect our national gains and achievements made by our martyrs. We are committed to continue the journey of progress and giving to present an integrated cultural model to the whole world."