Emirati Martyrs Represent A Patriotic Spirit That Will Continue To Inspire: Ajman Ruler

Sun 29th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that will continue to inspire: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that on 30th of November every year, the UAE commemorates the achievements and sacrifices of its martyrs.

"It is a day when the hearts of the people fill with gratitude and pride for the heroism of the UAE martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland," Sheikh Humaid said in a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day.

It is on this day (30th November 1971) when the first Emirati citizen gave his life in sacrifice of his homeland and its national gains, H.H. Sheikh Humaid added.

"The UAE's wise leadership is known for their gratitude to the martyrs' sacrifices, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

"

Sheikh Humaid said, "Commemoration Day embodies all the principles that the nation is working on consolidating in our society; solidarity and unity, and collective action for the advancement of our nation at various levels.

"On Commemoration Day, the people rally around their leadership to reiterate their loyalty, vowing to continue the journey of righteousness and supporting legitimacy everywhere, and stressing that they will never forget their martyrs and their glorious memories.

"The occasion also represents a day of eternal patriotism and a summit of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland and the utmost sacrifice of life and blood.

"Our noble martyrs’ efforts and sacrifices have been registered in our country’s history, and will always be remembered by the UAE’s future generations. Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that will continue to inspire other Emiratis to attain excellence in all that their endeavours.

The Ruler of Ajman concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to let the martyrs' souls rest in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families.

More Stories From Middle East

