Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Health Minister

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) The Emirati medical delegation, headed by Dr. Salem Al Falasi, who is in charge of following up on the needs of the health sector in Syria as part of Operation “Gallant Kinght / 2”, met with Dr. Hassan Muhammad Al Ghabash, Minister of Health of Syria, at the ministry's headquarters in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation in the medical and relief fields to serve the earthquake-affected, deliver medical aid and identify the needs of the health sector in Syria.

Dr. Al Falasi said that the UAE's wise leadership directed the urgent provision of medical aid to mitigate the repercussions of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria.

“We are now in the stage of recovery and rehabilitation, and identifying the needs of the health and medical sector in Syria,” he added.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, delivered aid comprising medical supplies and medicines, to the Syrian Ministry of Health as part of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2", as a continuation of the UAE's ongoing shipments of medical aid provided to support the health sector in Syria.

For his part, Al Ghabash praised the directives of the UAE to support Syria, as well as the role of the Emirati medical delegation and its efforts aimed at supporting the health sector in Syria since its arrival.