Emirati Parliamentary Division Participates In ‘MED Rome 2020: Mediterranean Dialogues’

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘MED Rome 2020: Mediterranean Dialogues’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division, participated in an international virtual session, as part of the "MED Rome 2020: Mediterranean Dialogues" organised by the Italian Foreign Ministry.

The division was represented by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, FNC Member.

The session, which was inaugurated by Piero Fassino, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, discussed several issues and raised a number of questions, including how is the coronavirus pandemic affecting the region’s countries and how it is creating opportunities for cooperation.

During the discussion session, Dr. Al Nuaimi addressed the pandemic, stressing that the situation will change after it ends and despite the problems facing the world, there is a need to initiate a new dialogue to rebuild mutual trust.

He also highlighted the key role of parliaments in promoting convergence between the views of countries.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Abrahamic Peace Accord that was recently signed is a message not only to the region but to the entire world of the need to reinforce dialogue and achieve peace.

Sharren Haskel, Member of the Israeli Knesset, stated that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of the cooperation between countries, most notably in exchanging medical knowledge.

"Israel did this, by providing medical aid to many countries around the world," she said while noting the importance of the accord to reviving the peace process and achieving security and stability in the region.

