Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in Forum of Women Parliamentarians

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division participated in the Forum of Women Parliamentarians.

Held remotely as part of the 143rd assembly meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the three-day forum highlighted the UAE’s efforts to empower women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its international work to ensure gender balance.

FNC members Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi and Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Ameri, who are also members of the IPU group, attended the meetings as well.

During the meetings, the Al Suwaidi's membership in the forum was approved, after being nominated by the IPU Arab Geopolitical Group.

In an intervention, Dr. Al Ameri said that despite the difficulties facing women around the world during the pandemic, the UAE has protected them and ensured their livelihoods.

Lesia Vasylenko, President of the Forum, commended the UAE’s efforts to empower women, which are proven by the level of women’s representation in the FNC and the country’s policies to support women in all areas.

The forum’s participants also discussed the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on gender balance and highlighted the importance of parliamentary action to achieve recovery.

They also underlined the need to prioritise gender equality in the drafting of parliamentary strategies to promote peace and security and address the threats and conflicts resulting from climate disasters, as well as advance efforts to achieve digitisation and the circular economy and realise sustainable development goals.