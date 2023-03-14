Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in meeting of IPU’s ‘Committee on Peace and International Security’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the meeting of the IPU’s Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, as part of the union’s 146th General Assembly meeting and the 211th session of its Governing Council held in Manama, Bahrain.

During the meeting, the division presented its activities on the implementation of the resolutions of the IPU’s 145th General Assembly, held in Rwanda and highlighted the UAE’s efforts to establish the Abrahamic Family House, symbolising the strength of inter-faith dialogue.

The Abrahamic Family House gathers followers of the three Abrahamic religions. It embodies the spirit of the Human Fraternity Document, being a global platform for dialogue, understanding, tolerance, respect and peaceful coexistence.

The meeting also addressed the UAE’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

