Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in urgent Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Emirati Parliamentary Division presented several suggestions during its participation in an urgent Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting held remotely to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suggestions include drafting a joint parliamentary strategy for adopting working plans, policies and mechanisms to counter the effects of the pandemic and support economic, community and services sectors affected by the crisis.

The delegation, which comprised Federal National Council, FNC, members Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi and Mohammed Issa Al Khashf, urged Asian parliaments to communicate with international organisations and major powers to ensure access to future vaccines for all countries.

The division also highlighted the importance for Asian parliaments to hold remote meetings and seminars to exchange expertise, in order to benefit from their parliamentary experiences in drafting laws and plans for countering pandemics and facing their resulting economic, social and health effects.

Al Falasi said that the delegation shed light on the UAE’s local and international efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as its related humanitarian efforts, especially those related to the health sector.

Al Kashf noted that the procedures adopted by the UAE is a model to follow, especially in terms of the millions of coronavirus tests conducted by the country, as well as its plan to conduct 2 million additional tests.