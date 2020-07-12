UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Parliamentary Division Participates In Urgent Asian Parliamentary Assembly Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in urgent Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Emirati Parliamentary Division presented several suggestions during its participation in an urgent Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting held remotely to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suggestions include drafting a joint parliamentary strategy for adopting working plans, policies and mechanisms to counter the effects of the pandemic and support economic, community and services sectors affected by the crisis.

The delegation, which comprised Federal National Council, FNC, members Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi and Mohammed Issa Al Khashf, urged Asian parliaments to communicate with international organisations and major powers to ensure access to future vaccines for all countries.

The division also highlighted the importance for Asian parliaments to hold remote meetings and seminars to exchange expertise, in order to benefit from their parliamentary experiences in drafting laws and plans for countering pandemics and facing their resulting economic, social and health effects.

Al Falasi said that the delegation shed light on the UAE’s local and international efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as its related humanitarian efforts, especially those related to the health sector.

Al Kashf noted that the procedures adopted by the UAE is a model to follow, especially in terms of the millions of coronavirus tests conducted by the country, as well as its plan to conduct 2 million additional tests.

Related Topics

Assembly Exchange UAE All From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

3 minutes ago

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

2 hours ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.