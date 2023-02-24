UrduPoint.com

Emirati Parliamentary Division To Participate In 17th PAM Plenary Session In Rabat

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division will participate in the 17th Plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), which will take place from 18th February to 3rd March, 2023, in Rabat, Morocco.
The FNC delegation will include Aisha Mohammed Al Mulla, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division Group at PAM, Dr. Hind Humaid Al Alilee, Vice-Chair of the Group, Mariam Majid bin Thaniya, Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

According to the event’s agenda, the session will start with speeches by Presidents of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives of Morocco, as well as a speech by António Pedro Roque, President of PAM.


The opening session will address several issues that include the work of the Third Standing Committee on Dialogue among Civilisations and Human Rights for 2023, a report and resolution on human trafficking in the Mediterranean, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on energy use efficiency.
The first day will comprise a session for PAM members, with PAM’s rapporteur presenting a brief on the right to access water and sanitation, and another brief on the future activities of its economic platform.

