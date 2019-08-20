Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Habib Yousuf Abdallah Al Sayegh, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union and Secretary General of the Arab Writers Union, died on Tuesday.

Al Sayegh, a prominent Emirati poet and intellectual was born in Abu Dhabi in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Philosophy in 1977 and completed his Master of Comparative Linguistics from the University of London in 1998.