UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Poet, Writer Habib Al Sayegh Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Habib Yousuf Abdallah Al Sayegh, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union and Secretary General of the Arab Writers Union, died on Tuesday.

Al Sayegh, a prominent Emirati poet and intellectual was born in Abu Dhabi in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Philosophy in 1977 and completed his Master of Comparative Linguistics from the University of London in 1998.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Died London From Arab

Recent Stories

PDMA issues another flood threat

14 minutes ago

Water rose to the level of 1214.50 feet against th ..

14 minutes ago

New Normandy Four Talks on Donbas Possible Only Af ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan to Approach ICJ Over India's Actions in K ..

14 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective ..

14 minutes ago

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.