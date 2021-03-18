UrduPoint.com
Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds First Virtual Meeting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) held its first meeting with representatives of the Polish Parliament.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Sarah Falkinaz, Chair of the Committee, with the attendance of committee members and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

During the meeting, Falkinaz welcomed the members of the Polish delegation, led by Zbigniew Chmielowiec while commending the developing bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably in the economic sector.

Falkinaz also highlighted the FNC’s keenness to strengthen Emirati-Polish parliamentary relations, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their parliamentary cooperation, which will consolidate their ties and promote the exchange of expertise.

She then addressed Poland’s participation in the Expo 2020, noting that the Polish pavilion will showcase the theme of transportation, as well as promote cultural dialogue, commercial exports and social interactions, underscoring Poland’s relations with many countries, including the UAE.

Chmielowiec expressed his happiness at taking part in the meeting, stressing that Poland considers the UAE to be a key partner and a country that embraces many cultures and has a vision for the future. He then congratulated the UAE on its Golden Jubilee, noting that there are many potential areas for cooperation, including parliamentary cooperation.

