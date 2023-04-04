Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Emirati Race Driver To Kick Off Formula 4 Campaign This Month In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Ahead of his first Formula 4 season, Emirati race driver Rashid Al Dhaheri has announced his new partners and revealed his helmet design and livery for his 2023 campaign.

The 14-year-old from Abu Dhabi, who had an impressive and successful karting career, winning championships, attracting respect and making lasting friends on the Italian karting scene, will drive for PREMA in the Italian Formula 4 Championship this year.

For the season ahead, Al Dhaheri is backed by Abu Dhabi Motorsports and will be the Ambassador for their “Yas Heat Racing” team, whose colours he will carry this season on the PREMA-run F4 car and on his race suit, which will include branding of his other major partners Huawei and FAB.

The FIA Formula 4 car used in the Italian series was launched in 2014 to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing, and eventually on into Formula 1, which remains Rashid's ultimate goal.

He will be the only Emirati, and driver from the Gulf region, racing in the Italian F4 Championship, acknowledged to be the most challenging and competitive F4 series globallly.

The season consists of seven rounds, with two qualifying sessions and three race sessions per weekend; a total of 21-points scoring per race weekend to find the overall champion.

The Championship begins on 20th April and will run through to October on iconic Formula 1 tracks, including Imola, Monza, Spa-Franchorchamps and Paul Ricard. Notably, Rashid will be the youngest driver on the grid for his first foray into the highly junior rated-series.

Rene Rosin, team principal and owner of PREMA Racing Team said, "Rashid will be the youngest racer on the grid this year. He makes a huge jump from karting into the most competitive F4 championship in the world.”

"He will race against experienced rivals, up to two years older than him and with lots of race experience in their pockets. I am confident of Rashid’s potential. He is the super-rookie on the grid, and we need to give Rashid time to learn and develop. The sky is the limit," added Rosin.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Car Young Rashid Federal Investigation Agency April October From Race Huawei

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

4 minutes ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

4 minutes ago
 Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in B ..

Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

4 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Au ..

DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority&#039;s president

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Si ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Signature feature for engineerin ..

5 minutes ago
 Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.