Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri opens new racing season with a big win in Italy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADRIA, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Young Emirati karting star Rashid Al Dhaheri opened the new racing season with a win, gaining a head start in the World Series Karting Champions Cup. The victory is in the same major competition that Rashid won in 2019 in the Mini category.

Flying Parolin colours, Rashid once more demonstrated his winning ways as he rose to the challenge against more than 100 drivers representing more than 50 nationalities coming from all over the world. Competition was fierce, as the OK-Junior category talent lined up with focus in this WSK Champions Cup race.

The qualification heats set the stage to demonstrate the young star’s consistency and level-headedness, giving Rashid a strong start, as he achieved pole position to start the prefinal. Throughout this prefinal he once more demonstrated focus and consistency, managing a comfortable lead to start the final in pole position.

The final opened and Rashid set off. Quickly advancing from those in pursuit, the Emirati star had soon gained a gap pitting himself firmly ahead of the pack. Throughout the race, Rashid displayed great maturity in his driving style. Lap upon lap, the number 355 of the young Emirati steadily held the front position.

Building each lap, Rashid crossed the finish line over a second faster than those trailing behind.

Rashid said, "There are many excellent memories on this track especially in the WSK Champions competition, so I was delighted to advance in this competition once more in a higher category. This is a fantastic result and its greatly due to the strong efforts and support of the entire team. The chassis setup was perfect and gave a strong foundation for me to work hard in achieving my best. I would like to thank the whole team for their great efforts."

Coach and ex-Formula 2 champion Fausto Ippoliti said, "This is an excellent opening result for the new season and the whole team is delighted for Rashid. The proper balance and application to his training Rashid has shown throughout this challenging past year, has paid off. The whole team has pulled together well, and we can be proud that we have advanced together in positive endeavours with a winning spirit."

The World Series Karting Champions Cup race took place on the innovative FIA approved Adria Karting raceway. This 1,302m course is challenging with its tight and twisty nature, with the straights connected by a series of hairpin bends.