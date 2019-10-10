UrduPoint.com
Emirati Receives International Environmental Award

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

Emirati receives international environmental award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) Dr. Waddah Shihab Ghanem, Senior Director – Sustainability, Operational and business Excellence at the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, has received "Sustainability Leader" award during the IEMA Sustainability Impact Awards 2019 ceremony held in London recently.

The award recognises the leaders who have made an impact that has delivered measurable change in their organisations, communities and on behalf of clients to protect and enhance the environment, economy and society.

While announcing the award, the jury commented, "In order to be successful for generations to come, Sustainable thinking should be embedded across all industries.

Those sectors that have historically given little regard to the concept of environmental protection now, more than ever, require a true transformative approach. Transformative individuals who are willing to challenge their boards’ systemic thinking and their sector both nationally and globally must be recognised for the work they do. Dr. Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi is such an individual."

Dr. Waddah Ghanem was chosen out of more than 100 entries received globally from various sectors of the industry including oil and gas.

