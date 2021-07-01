UrduPoint.com
Emirati Referee Fahad Al Hosani To Officiate In FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Emirati referee Fahad Badr Al Hosani has been selected to officiate in FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, to be hosted by Lithuania on September 12 through October 3, 2021.

Al Hosani has been a professional referee at the local and continental levels and delivered a remarkable performance at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship qualification in Vietnam in October 2019 and the 2021 AFC Futsal Championship qualifications in Khorfakkan, UAE, which grouped together Iraq, Lebanon, Vietnam and Thailand on May 20-25.

The selected referees will be participating in a FIFA-organised training course on September 2-11 to gear them up for the championship.

