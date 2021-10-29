UrduPoint.com

Emirati Referees Named For AFC Champions League Final Match In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) Emirati referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 AFC Champions League final on Sundayin Riyadh between Al-Hilal, the star-studded Saudi Arabian powerhouse, and Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Referees' Committee selected Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, as field referee, Mohamed Ahmed Youssef, first assistant, Hassan Abdullah Al-Mahri, second assistant, Adel Ali Al-Naqbi, fourth referee, Ahmed Saeed Al-Rashdi, fifth referee, Ammar Ali Al-Junaibi, video assistant referee, and Omar Mohammad Al Ali, Assistant VAR.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, board Member of the United Arab Emirates Football Association, and Chairman of the Referees Committee, said that the AFC's selection of an Emirati officiating team to manage the final match of this prestigious championship is a testimony to the strong reputation boasted the Emirati referees on the continental and international levels.

More Stories From Middle East

